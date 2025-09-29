Buildrite Cup: Smartbond, Rubberstop nab wins, share lead in Bracket B

Jae Estella (left) of Smartbond and James Lim (right) of Rubberstop. | AEBC photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Smartbond and Rubberstop are tied at the top of Bracket B in the ongoing Buildrite Cup 2025 of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) after racking up wins over the weekend at the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus.

Both squads now sport identical 2-0 records. Smartbond escaped with a 66-61 win over Surfix, while Rubberstop cruised to a convincing 96-87 triumph over Natica.

Arnel Cordero led Smartbond with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Jae Estella turned in an all-around effort of 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while Jhay Chu added 14 markers for the team composed of licensed computer engineers.

Surfix, manned by civil engineers, dropped to 0-2 despite getting 14 points from Nikko Harold Punay and 10 from Rozien Rivera.

In Rubberstop’s win, James Lim fired 22 points and came close to a triple-double with nine rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. Jepher Auguis also poured in 22 points and five rebounds, while Jhaken Jude Alguno and Jestony Anor chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the industrial engineering-backed squad.

Natica’s Michael Cinco spoiled his 37-point explosion—the highest of the night—as the team of licensed architects slipped to 1-1. John Therese Buhawe added 21 points and Jomar Watin had 13 in the losing cause.

In the other Bracket B game, Handy Fix Pro edged Readycrete, 59-54. Jett Latonio led the way with 29 points, eight rebounds, three steals, three assists, and two blocks. Jonathan Sotes and Carl Caramonte chipped in 12 points each, while John Felix Ramirez paced Readycrete with 10.

