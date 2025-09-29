Visayan Electric opens new service center in Banawa

Visayan Electric, the largest electric distribution utility in Cebu, has opened its newest service center operated by DBB Industrial Services in Banawa, Cebu City.

With the opening of its Banawa Service Center, Visayan Electric reaffirms its commitment to delivering convenient, reliable, and customer-focused services to its growing number of consumers across Cebu

Located at 8 Banawa Centrale along R. Duterte Street, this is now the sixth service center of Visayan Electric, following the closure of its One Pavilion Mall branch, also in Banawa, last August 31.

During the opening last September 26, Visayan Electric President and General Manager Mark Anthony Kindica emphasized the company’s commitment to providing excellent customer service. “This latest addition to our service centers highlights our continuous effort to improve accessibility and strengthen our connection with the communities we serve,” Kindica said.

Operating from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, the new Banawa Service Center is equipped to handle service inquiries and requests, new connection applications, as well as bill deposit payments for reconnection.

Additionally, Visayan Electric has 5 other service centers located across its franchise area:

Parkmall, Ouano Avenue, Mandaue City

South Extension Office, Tabunok, Talisay City

Jakosalem Office, 52 D. Jakosalem St., Cebu City

Eugenia Square, N. Bacalso Avenue, Brgy. East Poblacion, City of Naga, Cebu

Beside 3L Gasoline Station, Poblacion, Liloan, Cebu

