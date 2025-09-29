Saint Ignatius Run 2025 faces backlash; organizers defend charity event

A now viral FB post by SpectrumRunners shows the food that was served to the participants of Saint Ignatius Run 2025. | FB post/SpectruxmRunners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The annual Saint Ignatius Run drew over a thousand runners to the Cebu Business Park last Sunday, September 28, combining a running event with a cause.

Organized by Sacred Heart School Batch 2000, the event serves as a fundraiser for programs supporting persons with disabilities (PWDs) through the provision of assistive devices.

But even with its charitable goals, the fun run faced criticism from some participants who turned to social media to voice their disappointment.

Among the most widely shared posts came from Arcelo Oswaldo of the Spectrum Runners Club, who claimed he was not given a cash prize despite finishing first in the 21-kilometer race. He also complained about receiving only two pieces of bread and a banana at the finish line.

Other runners echoed Oswaldo’s frustrations, saying the registration fees felt high for what they received.Spectrum Runners Club added that hydration stations along the route were limited to “a few cups” rather than full drink allocations.

In addition, some runners complained that they didn’t receive finishers medals, inadequate hydration along the route, and the expensive registration fee.

READ: SHS Batch 2000 turns homecoming into a meaningful cause with St. Ignatius Run 2025

In response, the organizers released a detailed statement on the official Saint Ignatius Run Facebook page on Monday, September 29, addressing the complaints point by point.

They acknowledged the negative feedback about the post-race meal but explained that the food selection was deliberate.

According to the statement, the meal—bread, banana, and boiled egg—was chosen based on the advice of a medical nutritionist to provide a nutrient-dense, light, and easily digestible recovery meal.

“Foods like bread and banana are excellent sources of easy-to-digest carbohydrates and potassium, while eggs provide clean protein without heavy fats,” the organizers explained.

“These were deliberately chosen over fried or oily alternatives to avoid slowing down the body’s recovery process.”

The organizers also clarified that the run wasn’t competitive. Instead, it provides raffle prizes to encourage participation while maximizing proceeds for its beneficiaries.

A review of the event’s official page shows no mention of cash prizes for any of the distances—21K, 16K, 10K, 3K, or 1K.

Instead, organizers allotted certain number of slots for participants to get free consultation from medical nutritionists, orthopedics, and other dental and medical consultations.

“While some participants may have expected a heavier traditional Filipino breakfast, we stand by our intention to encourage healthier recovery habits after endurance events,” the statement added. “We also acknowledge the passion of our community and value the feedback shared.”

Despite the backlash, the organizers say the event achieved its primary goal which was to raise funds for PWDs and scholarships for SHS-AdC students. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP