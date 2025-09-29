Chinese Consulate marks China’s 76th founding in Cebu, highlights local ties

The Chinese Consulate General in Cebu, led by Consul General Zhang Zhen, marked the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China with a gala at a hotel-resort in South Road Properties, Cebu City on Sept. 27. | Contributed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Chinese Consulate General in Cebu underscored Cebu’s importance in fostering closer ties between the Philippines and China as it celebrated the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Saturday, September 27.

The celebration, held at a hotel-resort in South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City, gathered government officials, including Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Cordova Mayor and League of Municipalities of the Philippines Cebu Chapter president, Cesar “Didoy” Suan, and several other municipal mayors from the province.

Members of Cebu’s Filipino-Chinese community, as well as business leaders here, were also present during Saturday’s event.

In her speech, Consul General Zhang Zhen emphasized Cebu’s role in strengthening people-to-people exchanges, especially as the two countries just marked 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

“I hope to see more Cebuanos and Visayans visiting China, more Chinese visiting this region. I hope to see more people promoting sub-national cooperation and people-to-people exchanges,” Zhang said.

She noted that Cebu, home to one of the Philippines’ largest Chinese communities, serves as a foundation for cultural and social ties between the two nations.

“The true strength of any bilateral relationship lies in its people-to-people connections—the historical ties, shared interests, and common aspirations that bind us together,” she added.

Zhang also highlighted China’s milestones over the past 76 years, including lifting 800 million people out of poverty and expanding its role in renewable energy, innovation, and international development.

Additionally, she recalled how China extended assistance to the Visayas during times of calamity and pointed to initiatives such as the Belt and Road and the South-South Cooperation Fund as platforms for cooperation.

Looking ahead, Zhang said she is optimistic that Cebu will continue to play a vital role in deepening relations between China and the Philippines.

“May the enduring friendship between our peoples serve as a beacon of mutual respect, illuminating the path toward lasting peace and shared prosperity,” she said. /csl

