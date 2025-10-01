Find your rhythm: Trybe Co-Living opens in Cebu

Cebu City welcomes a fresh chapter in urban living with the arrival of Trybe Co-Living, a modern space designed for connection, convenience, and community.
Starting October 3, 2025 onwards, Trybe will begin accepting bookings—marking the start of a lifestyle that blends independence with belonging right in the heart of the city.
Rooms That Fit Your Lifestyle
Trybe offers flexible stays that suit today’s fast-moving professionals and city dwellers:
- Micro Queen Room – Ideal for solo residents or couples seeking both comfort and efficiency.
- Micro Twin Room – Perfect for friends or colleagues who want a shared living experience.
Both rooms come fully furnished and thoughtfully designed, ensuring not just function but character in every detail.
- ₱1,888 daily (with breakfast) – good for 2
- ₱1,488 daily (without breakfast) – good for 2
- ₱28,888 monthly – fully furnished, good for 2, direct booking
Where Community Meets Lifestyle
What sets Trybe apart is its curated environment that makes everyday living both engaging and inspiring:
- Cafe Trybe – A vibrant second-floor hub for meals, coffee, and conversations.
- Co-Working Spaces – Designed for productivity, collaboration, and creativity.
- Recreation Zones – Featuring billiards, air hockey, and football for well-deserved play.
- 24/7 Front Desk – Because convenience and peace of mind matter.
- Prime Location – Placed at the center of Cebu, keeping work, lifestyle hubs, and city culture within easy reach.
More Than a Room, It’s a Movement
At Trybe, you are not just renting space—you are joining a collective. It’s where ambition and downtime meet, where independence thrives alongside community, and where life in the city is redefined.
Bookings open October 3, 2025 onward. Our space. Our Trybe.