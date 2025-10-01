Find your rhythm: Trybe Co-Living opens in Cebu

Cebu City welcomes a fresh chapter in urban living with the arrival of Trybe Co-Living, a modern space designed for connection, convenience, and community.

At Trybe, you are not just renting space—you are joining a collective.

Starting October 3, 2025 onwards, Trybe will begin accepting bookings—marking the start of a lifestyle that blends independence with belonging right in the heart of the city.

Rooms That Fit Your Lifestyle

Trybe offers flexible stays that suit today’s fast-moving professionals and city dwellers:

Micro Queen Room – Ideal for solo residents or couples seeking both comfort and efficiency.

– Ideal for solo residents or couples seeking both comfort and efficiency. Micro Twin Room – Perfect for friends or colleagues who want a shared living experience.

Both rooms come fully furnished and thoughtfully designed, ensuring not just function but character in every detail.

₱1,888 daily (with breakfast) – good for 2

₱1,488 daily (without breakfast) – good for 2

₱28,888 monthly – fully furnished, good for 2, direct booking

Where Community Meets Lifestyle

What sets Trybe apart is its curated environment that makes everyday living both engaging and inspiring:

Cafe Trybe – A vibrant second-floor hub for meals, coffee, and conversations.

Co-Working Spaces – Designed for productivity, collaboration, and creativity.

Recreation Zones – Featuring billiards, air hockey, and football for well-deserved play.

24/7 Front Desk – Because convenience and peace of mind matter.

Prime Location – Placed at the center of Cebu, keeping work, lifestyle hubs, and city culture within easy reach.

More Than a Room, It’s a Movement

Bookings open October 3, 2025 onward. Our space. Our Trybe.