menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Destinations Property Views

Find your rhythm: Trybe Co-Living opens in Cebu

- October 01, 2025

Cebu City welcomes a fresh chapter in urban living with the arrival of Trybe Co-Living, a modern space designed for connection, convenience, and community.

At Trybe, you are not just renting space—you are joining a collective.

Starting October 3, 2025 onwards, Trybe will begin accepting bookings—marking the start of a lifestyle that blends independence with belonging right in the heart of the city.

Rooms That Fit Your Lifestyle

Trybe offers flexible stays that suit today’s fast-moving professionals and city dwellers:

  • Micro Queen Room – Ideal for solo residents or couples seeking both comfort and efficiency.
  • Micro Twin Room – Perfect for friends or colleagues who want a shared living experience.

Both rooms come fully furnished and thoughtfully designed, ensuring not just function but character in every detail.

Trybe
  • ₱1,888 daily (with breakfast) – good for 2
  • ₱1,488 daily (without breakfast) – good for 2
  • ₱28,888 monthly – fully furnished, good for 2, direct booking

Where Community Meets Lifestyle

What sets Trybe apart is its curated environment that makes everyday living both engaging and inspiring:

Trybe
  • Cafe Trybe – A vibrant second-floor hub for meals, coffee, and conversations.
  • Co-Working Spaces – Designed for productivity, collaboration, and creativity.
  • Recreation Zones – Featuring billiards, air hockey, and football for well-deserved play.
  • 24/7 Front Desk – Because convenience and peace of mind matter.
  • Prime Location – Placed at the center of Cebu, keeping work, lifestyle hubs, and city culture within easy reach.

More Than a Room, It’s a Movement

At Trybe, you are not just renting space—you are joining a collective. It’s where ambition and downtime meet, where independence thrives alongside community, and where life in the city is redefined.

Bookings open October 3, 2025 onward. Our space. Our Trybe.

Read More
Destinations Property Views

Find your rhythm: Trybe Co-Living opens in Cebu
Destinations Happenings Must Eats

Modern Australian gastronomy arrives in Cebu: Shangri-La Mactan to host guest chef for an exclusive two-night affair
Destinations Happenings Sustainable Tourism

790 Kilograms of trash collected at Alona Beach during the 2025 International Coastal Clean Up

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.