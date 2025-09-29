Cebu Greats secure play-in berth after tumultuous MPBL debut season

Cebu Greats players huddle up in a timeout. | Cebu Greats photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Despite a rocky debut campaign in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), they have clinched the 10th seed in the South Division and a berth in the play-in tournament.

Cebu locked in the spot after the Sarangani Grippers fell to the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 79-93, on September 27 at the Ynares Center. That defeat left Sarangani at 10-19, identical to Muntinlupa’s record, and opened the door for Cebu to stay in the top 10.

The playoff picture around Cebu has been volatile. Davao briefly overtook Cebu for ninth after a blowout win over Manila Batang Quiapo on September 23 but dropped back following a 56-92 loss to Abra on September 25. At 11-17, Davao sits a game ahead but still has one match left against QC Galeries Taipan on September 29. Regardless of that result, Cebu’s 10th-place finish is now secure.

The Greats wrapped up their regular season with a gritty win over the Bacolod Tubo Slashers on September 22 at the Amoranto Gym in Quezon City—a result that ultimately proved decisive. They finished with 11 wins and 18 losses.

More than the standings, Cebu’s late-season push displayed how far the team has come since its turbulent start.

Midway through the season, the Greats underwent a major roster overhaul after player departures, salary delays, and a change in ownership threatened to derail their campaign.

Instead of folding, the revamped lineup strung together a five-game winning streak that salvaged what looked like a lost cause.

Head coach Junthy Valenzuela now leans on a veteran core composed of JR Quiñahan, Paolo Hubalde, Paul Desiderio, Jun Manzo, Limuel Tampus, Jan Jamon, and Mark Meneses to try to extend the Cinderella run. With their experience and playoff seasoning, Cebu is positioned as a dangerous underdog capable of springing an upset.

The Greats will face either Davao, the Mindoro Tamaraws, or Zamboanga Sikat in the play-in tournament. The winners will claim the seventh and eighth seeds to complete the South Division playoff bracket.

