PWD found dead in Cebu City creek, autopsy to confirm cause

The recovered body of the man with a disability who was believed to have slipped and drowned in a creek in Barangay Adlaon, Cebu City on Sunday, September 28. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are set to conduct an autopsy today, September 29, to determine the exact cause of death of a man with disability (PWD) who was found dead in a creek in Sitio Gubang Bukid, Barangay Adlaon, Cebu City.

The victim, identified as a man in his twenties, was discovered lifeless by his neighbors around 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 28, after going missing the previous night.

According to Police Master Sergeant Jud B. Jacquez, case investigator of Police Station 13, the victim reportedly left his home around 1 a.m. to look for his mother, who was attending a gathering in Sitio Mangabon, Barangay Tagba-o, Cebu City.

Jacquez said the victim, who had difficulty walking due to partial paralysis, likely slipped in the dark while navigating a rugged trail near a creek.

“Nilakaw na siya gikan sa Sitio Gubang Bukid, bukid man na ilahang agian. Karon ngitngit man kaayo, unya kanang bataa, sa sige niya og lakaw, pangpang man gud ang iyahang giagian kay ilahang agianan didto, maypagka-creek man. Natagak siguro na siya unya nadiritso didto sa katong creek unya nalumos. Di man daw to kamao mulangoy,” he said.

The victim’s family initially reported his absence to police around 11 a.m. on Sunday, but by then neighbors had already found his body in the creek. Responding units from Police Station 13, a search and rescue team, and Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) proceeded to the area for verification and investigation.

Police said the victim’s mother was present when authorities retrieved the body, which has since been brought to a funeral home pending autopsy.

As of this writing, investigators said there were no indications of foul play, but they are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination for confirmation. /csl

