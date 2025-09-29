The Art of Bedscaping: Transforming your sleep space with style and comfort with Our Home and Lifestyle by Canadian

In a world that often feels chaotic, our bedrooms serve as sanctuaries—a place to recharge, dream, and find peace.

Creating a sleep space that is both restful and stylish is an art form, one that goes beyond simply choosing a bed and a few pillows. It’s about crafting an environment that reflects your personality, promotes wellness, and feels like home.

This was the heart of the conversation at the exclusive interior styling event last September 24, 2025, hosted by Our Home at SM Seaside City Cebu, where style and comfort came to life. The event, a collaboration with Lifestyle Bed & Bath by Canadian, brought together design enthusiasts, homemakers, and wellness advocates for an inspiring afternoon dedicated to the art of sleep spaces.

Why Bedscaping Matters

Your bedroom is more than just a place to sleep. It’s a reflection of who you are. Bedscaping or styling your sleep space is about creating an environment that feels personal and inviting, a space that doesn’t conform to fleeting trends but instead celebrates individuality.

Philippine School of Interior Design (PSID) Dean, iDr. Pojie Sambid

As the Philippine School of Interior Design (PSID) Dean, iDr. Pojie Sambid, shared during the event, “The pinnacle of everything aesthetic and designed is personal. It’s about what makes you feel at home.”

From the color palette on your walls to the placement of your furniture, every detail contributes to the overall vibe of your bedroom. A well-styled sleep space can improve your mood, enhance relaxation, and even promote better sleep quality. After all, when we sleep better, we live better.

A Spotlight on Sustainable Style

The event also marked the reintroduction of the Tencel and Bamboo collections by Lifestyle Bed & Bath by Canadian. These collections are designed with younger markets in mind, offering practical solutions for those who value bed styling, wellness, and sustainability. Made from eco-friendly materials, these linens are not only soft and breathable but also a responsible choice for the planet.

By making quality sleep more accessible and stylish, Lifestyle Bed & Bath by Canadian continues its mission to elevate everyday wellness. Their message is clear: a well-designed sleep space isn’t just a luxury. It’s a necessity.

Lifestyle by Canadian: Bring style and comfort home

The partnership between Our Home and Lifestyle by Canadian left attendees inspired to transform their own bedrooms into havens of style and comfort. And the good news? You can do the same.

Your dream bedroom is just a few steps—or clicks—away. Because when your sleep space is styled to perfection, every night feels like a retreat, and every morning begins with a sense of renewal.