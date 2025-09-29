Romualdez: Escudero’s privilege speech nothing but ‘DDS script’

Escudero, Romualdez

MANILA, Philippines — There was no expose in Senator Francis Escudero’s privilege speech on Monday as it is allegedly a mere “DDS script”, Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said on Monday.

Romualdez, in a statement, said he intently listened to Escudero’s speech at the Senate — during which the Senator accused the House of Representatives member of allegedly being behind a ploy to divert the attention of the public against lawmakers dragged into the flood control mess, and channel the smear campaign towards senators.

But Romualdez,the former House Speaker, said that these are mere recycled accusations of the DDS — so-called Diehard Duterte Supporters who have backed the Duterte family, especially on social media networks.

“I listened to the privilege speech of Sen. Chiz Escudero. With respect, what we heard was not an exposé but a DDS script — the same recycled accusations we have long seen on troll pages and social media posts. Walang bago, at wala ring katotohanan (Nothing new, and not true),” he said.

“Instead of answering the serious questions he himself must face, Sen. Escudero chose to deflect. He did not deny the allegations against him. He did not explain his own role in flood-control kickbacks. Imbes na magpaliwanag, nanisi siya (Instead of explaining, he just pointed fingers),” he added.

According to Romualdez, it has been clear that Escudero’s speech was not meant for the pursuit of accountability, but to “profess loyalty and service” to Vice President Sara Duterte.

“The truth is clear: Senator Escudero’s speech is not about accountability, but to push for his personal ambition,” he said in Filipino.

“It was a performance designed to profess loyalty and service to Vice President Sara Duterte, and to position himself as her ally for 2028. His true line of service is not for the truth, but for a personal interest and political plans,” Romualdez added.

Escudero accused Romualdez of orchestrating a “sarswela” — a local theater and opera show that evolved from the Spanish zarzuela — to distract the public.

According to Escudero, witnesses kept on name-dropping senators, despite what he said was a lack of direct evidence implicating them in the scams.

“All these are meant to nail the senator in the media and in public and to move the attention away from the House of Representatives. Why? Is it because the senators are the bigger fish, their positions are higher, and they are more well-known than the congressmen?” the former Senate leader asked.

“They [the House members] think that the anger of the people against them will be eased, for their anomalies in the flood control [projects]. They will now be able to escape from their accountability,” Escudero said.

Escudero also claimed that Romualdez is trying to divide the Senate by pitting senators against each other, adding that they must tear down the “script” that came from the former House leader.

Romualdez and Escudero used to lead the House and the Senate during the 19th Congress, and for a short period, in the 20th Congress, before the flood control corruption scandal blew up.

Last July, at his fourth State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. condemned government officials and contractors who allegedly earned kickbacks at the expense of people suffering from heavy flooding even during mild rain showers due to anomalous flood control projects.

Different investigations and inspections of alleged corruption in flood control projects were then conducted.

Eventually, Marcos saw different projects that were labeled completed — which he later found out to be either substandard or completely non-existent.

The scandal eventually reached Congress’ leadership. Last September 8, Escudero was replaced by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, after the former was criticized for receiving a P30 million campaign donation in 2022 from a contractor whose firm was able to bag numerous government infrastructure projects.

In the House, Romualdez relinquished his post last September 17 to allow an independent commission to probe his alleged involvement.

Romualdez has not been connected to any of the top flood control project contractors, but he was one of the lawmakers named by contractor-couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya of allegedly receiving kickbacks from the projects.

Romualdez called out the Discaya couple’s claims, calling it “false, malicious and nothing more than name-dropping.”

The former House Speaker, meanwhile, assured the public that he will cooperate with investigations into the flood control scandal.

