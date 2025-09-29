Cubacub barangay captain resigns, to lead DRRMO in Minglanilla

Cubacub Barangay Captain Almario Bihag [left] submitted his resignation to Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano [middle] on Monday, September 29, accompanied by Liga ng mga Barangay President Dante Borbajo [right]. | Photo: Mandaue City Public Affairs Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Almario Bihag, the barangay captain of Cubacub, Mandaue City, has officially resigned from his post following his appointment as head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Office in Minglanilla. His resignation takes effect on October 1.

Bihag explained, “Ni-tender sa akong resignation tungod kay last term naman ko (isip kapitan) unya naa poy offer ang Minglanilla nga usa sa modala sa ilang DRRM didto. Akoa lang sad gi-grab ang opportunity.”

(I resigned because I’m already on my last term as captain, and Minglanilla offered me a chance to help lead their DRRM. I simply grabbed the opportunity.)

He submitted his resignation to Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano on Monday, September 29, accompanied by Liga ng mga Barangay President Dante Borbajo.

“Kani si Kap Bihag very passionate gyud ni siya sa disaster risk reduction management. So, nalipay lang sad mi nga usa ka taga-Mandaue ang gikuha, nakakita sila sa iyang pagkapassionate sa trabaho and very knowledgeable and experience,” said Ouano.

(Kap Bihag is truly very passionate about disaster risk reduction management. We are happy that someone from Mandaue was chosen. They saw his passion for the work, as well as his knowledge and experience.)

READ: Barangay Cubacub wins big at Mandaue City Fire Olympics

During his tenure, Bihag led the Barangay Cubacub Fire and Rescue Unit to five consecutive championships in the Mandaue City Fire Olympics. The barangay also represented Mandaue in the Region 7 Fire Olympics and went on to represent the region in the National Fire Olympics in April 2025.

According to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), First Councilor Alex Borbajo will automatically assume the role of barangay captain.

DILG-Mandaue Director Jerome Gonzales clarified that once Bihag accepts his new role, the resignation becomes effective.

“By operation of law, ang highest ranking sa Sangguniang Barangay, maoy mo-take oath. Wala nay laing papeles nga gikinahanglan, ang oath of office lang nga iyang gidawat ang responsibility,” said Gonzales.

(By operation of law, the highest-ranking official in the Sangguniang Barangay takes the oath. No other documents are needed, only the oath of office signifying that the responsibility has been accepted.)

He also confirmed that a smooth leadership transition is ensured by law. As for the vacant councilor seat, it will depend on the appointment made by the mayor and approved by the city council.

ALSO READ: ‘Gun pointing’ leads to suspension of Cubacub Barangay Captain Bihag

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP