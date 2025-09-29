Babag I Elementary School faces classroom shortage amid delayed construction

File photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Babag I Elementary School in Lapu-Lapu City is experiencing a classroom shortage due to delays in the construction of a four-storey school building.

The structure has been built, but it still lacks paint, windows, and doors.

The building is designed to have eight classrooms, which are expected to ease the school’s shortage once completed.

Because of the delay, the school has been forced to implement three class shifts.

Babag I Elementary School is one of four schools in Lapu-Lapu City with unfinished buildings, according to a report submitted by the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division to its central office.

Among the four schools, only Babag I Elementary received a bulk funding allocation worth P39.8 million from the office of then Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, who is now the mayor of Lapu-Lapu City.

Project information shows that construction began on August 29, 2024, and was supposed to be completed by April this year.

Currently, based on the DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division’s assessment, the project is only 75% complete.

Project foreman Cilmar Batican said the building will be finished next month.

School principal Lilian Ancheta said four existing classrooms had to be demolished to give way to the new building. These classrooms were used by Grade 5, Grade 1, and Kindergarten pupils.

She added that, due to the shortage, Kindergarten classes are being held in three shifts. In addition, three classrooms intended for Grade 3 pupils are also undergoing repair.

Ancheta expressed hope that the contractor will fast-track the construction, stressing the urgent need for the classrooms.

