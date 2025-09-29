Tiangco dares Co to return, says resignation doesn’t equate to accountability

Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco. INQUIRER PHOTO / NINO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco on Monday said the resignation of former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co was not enough to clear him of accountability.

He warned that Co’s decision to remain abroad instead of facing corruption allegations could be seen as a “tacit admission of guilt.”

“Resignation is not accountability,” Tiangco said in a statement, stressing that Co should not be allowed to dictate the terms of his return while facing possible charges over alleged anomalies in flood control projects. “What the Filipino people deserve is for him to face the music—to come home and answer all the allegations against him.”

“By resigning and hiding abroad instead of answering the allegations, he is not just insulting our institutions, he is insulting the Filipino people,” Tiangco added.

The Navotas lawmaker, who last week filed an ethics complaint against Co to seek his ouster from Congress, issued the statement shortly after the lawmaker announced his “irrevocable resignation” from the House of Representatives in a letter to Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III.

Co is currently out of the country supposedly to seek medical treatment, but was ordered to come home by Dy last Sept. 19 to answer to allegations linking him to questionable budget insertions and anomalous public works projects.

Instead of coming home today–Dy’s imposed deadline for Co–the embattled lawmaker instead posted on Facebook his resignation letter, where he cited “grave and imminent” threats to his and his family’s safety and his alleged denial of due process as reasons for stepping down.

His resignation also comes after the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) recommended to the Ombudsman the filing of graft, malversation, and falsification charges against Co and several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials for their involvement in an anomalous P289.5 million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

The project was implemented by Sunwest Inc., a company Co founded.

Co, who also took a leave of absence from Ako Bicol, said he intends to clear his name “in due time” but maintained the accusations against him were false.

Ako Bicol, once a powerhouse in the party-list system that consistently secured three seats in Congress, will have Rep. Alfredo Garbin take over Co’s vacated slot.

The lawmaker has been linked to broader allegations of corruption involving flood control projects and congressional “insertions” in the national budget.

Dismissed DPWH Bulacan engineers Henry Alcantara and Brice Hernandez testified before the Senate blue ribbon committee that Co as former appropriations chair received a 20 to 25 percent cut from projects in Bulacan province.

Specifically, Hernandez claimed that he had previously handed over P1 billion in cash—allegedly packed into more than 20 suitcases and transported in six to seven vans—to Co’s aides, and which were delivered to Co’s penthouse in Taguig.

