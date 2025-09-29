DOJ: Discayas in ‘unique’ position to reveal flood control project anomalies

Pacifico Discaya II and Cezarah Rowena Discaya during the Senate Public Hearing on alleged anomalous flood control projects and other infrastructure held at the Senate of the Philippines, Pasay City, September 23, 2025. (INQUIRER PHOTO / NINO JESUS ORBETA)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) said contractors Pacifico and Cezarah Discaya are in a “unique” position to shed light on the larger scheme behind the anomalous government flood control projects.

They have reportedly secured more than P207 billion worth of projects nationwide.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson last week revealed that based on Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) records, the Discayas’ firms secured P207 billion worth of infrastructure projects from 2016 to 2017.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, however, said the actual amount could be bigger.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Remulla explained how the Discayas have “defied” the so-called territoriality principle, where certain areas of the country are controlled by their own set of contractors.

He cited the Senate testimony of former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo last week, noting that no actual bidding takes place, which is already a violation of the Philippine Competition Act and the Anti-Graft Law.

Remulla said that the Discayas were “defiant” in the sense that they would still place bids once projects are posted on the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System, thus disregarding the territoriality principle.

That is where their dealings with different people nationwide begin, he added.

“So they really hustle their way to get contracts all over the country. That’s why their experience is unique. There’s no contractor like the Discayas. They’re a very unique one,” Remulla said.

The Discaya couple, who are applying to become state witnesses, returned to the DOJ on Monday for the continuation of the case buildup on the anomalous flood control projects.

According to Remulla, the DOJ is investigating how their construction business, which began in 2007 and initially struggled, “got big” by 2016.

Remulla added that the Discayas even lent their licenses, which explains how their projects became extensive and spread to various parts of the country.

Earlier this month, the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) revoked the licenses of nine companies owned or controlled by Sarah Discaya, who has cornered more than P30 billion in government flood control contracts over a three-year period.

The resolution cited Sarah Discaya’s sworn testimony before the Senate blue ribbon committee on Sept. 1, where she admitted ownership and control of these construction companies that participated in bidding for government projects.

“[S]uch admission establishes a scheme of joint or multiple bidding participation designed to influence the outcome of public bidding, manipulate results, and corner public projects, thereby undermining transparency, fairness, and competition in violation of procurement laws and licensing requirements,” PCAB said. /gsg

