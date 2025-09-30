Zaldy Co, 13 DPWH execs: ICI recommends graft raps against them

Office of the Ombudsman (Courtesy of OMB)

MANILA, Philippines – The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Monday submitted an initial interim report and recommendation to the Office of the Ombudsman in relation to the anomalous P289.5-million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The 32-page report recommended the possible filing of graft, malversation, and falsification charges against resigned Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and 13 Department of Public Works and Highways officials over their alleged participation in the dike project along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River.

The ICI observed that the steel sheet piles installed measured only about 2.5 to 3 meters in length, despite the contract’s Detailed Engineering Design requiring 12-meter piles.

If applied across the project, this discrepancy could potentially result in public losses estimated at over PHP63 million, the ICI noted.

The Commission also noted apparent deficiencies in documentation supporting progress billings.

“Several payments were approved despite missing records and, in some instances, identical photographs were reused to justify separate billings,” the ICI said.

“These circumstances may indicate lapses in project verification. Certifications by DPWH officials attesting to compliance with specifications and workmanship thus appear questionable and require further investigation.”

The ICI said Co was named for alleged “receipt of unwarranted benefits in relation to construction projects” of government contractor firm Sunwest Inc.

Sunwest has been reported to have historical links to Co.

While Co claims to have divested his interests, reports suggest he may potentially retain beneficial ownership.

The Commission underscored that additional evidence is needed to establish any definitive connection.

“At this stage, the findings remain preliminary. The ICI has recommended that the Ombudsman evaluate whether potential violations may exist under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Malversation and Falsification provisions of the Revised Penal Code, the Government Procurement Reform Act, and the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees,” the ICI said.

“The Commission will be submitting further evidence, within 15 days. It emphasizes that it does not make categorical findings of guilt, and that responsibility for determining liability rests with the proper authorities. This Interim Report is intended to assist in ensuring accountability in infrastructure projects and in protecting the integrity of public funds.”

Meanwhile Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla urged Co to “face the music” and squarely answer the charges against him. (PNA)

