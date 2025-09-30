LIVE UPDATES: Archbishop-Designate Alberto ‘Abet’ Uy installation as Archbishop of Cebu

Cebu, Philippines–(Updated 9:50 a.m., Sept. 30) Archbishop-Designate Alberto “Abet” Uy is set to be formally installed as the fifth Archbishop of Cebu on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

These are live updates of the installation of Archbishop-Designate Alberto “Abet” Uy, who replaces Archbishop Jose Palma. Refresh this page and scroll down to get the latest updates of his installation.

READ: New Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy: His installation set Sept. 30

Uy, who served the Diocese of Tagbilaran in Bohol, arrived in Cebu on Sunday, September 28.

Archbishop-Designate Abet Uy now in Cathedral

Video: Abet Uy arrives at Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral

FIFTH ARCHBISHOP OF CEBU, ABET UY

VIDEO: Abet Uy installed as Archbishop of Cebu

Cardinal Luis Tagle presides Holy Mass of installation of Cebu Archbishop Abet Uy

