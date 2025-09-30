foodpanda strengthens partnerships at CRAVE Awards 2025 in Cebu

After lighting up Davao with a night of celebration, foodpanda carried the momentum to the Queen City of the South with the CRAVE Partner Summit & Awards 2025 at the Waterfront Hotel.

The CRAVE Partner Summit & Awards will conclude in Manila on October 7, 2025, capping off a nationwide celebration of partnership, innovation, and growth.

CRAVE, short for Celebrating Relationships & Advancing Valuable Experiences, brought together Cebu’s top restaurant and retail partners for an evening that blended recognition and collaboration.

As the second stop of the nationwide CRAVE series following Davao, the Cebu edition emphasized continuity—sustaining partnerships and celebrating milestones as foodpanda and its vendors gear up for bigger growth. The Pink Gala theme once again painted the night pink, this time with a Cebuano flair, highlighting the city’s role as both a historic and forward-looking hub of food, innovation, and culture.

Attendees, including entrepreneurs, partner brands, and community leaders, gathered from across Cebu and neighboring provinces to mark their shared journey with foodpanda. Representatives from Got Tea and Jafar, both beloved restaurants in the region, also took the stage to share how partnering with foodpanda has fueled their growth, helping them reach more customers and expand their presence in Cebu’s competitive food scene.

Empowering Partners Through Innovation

In line with CRAVE’s goal of advancing valuable experiences, foodpanda also spotlighted ongoing initiatives that directly support partner growth. One of these is foodpanda Capital, a financing program launched in collaboration with GoTyme Bank.

Recognizing that access to capital remains a major barrier for small businesses, the program provides partner vendors with simplified requirements, no collateral, and transparent terms. With flexible repayment options that adjust to peak and lean seasons, foodpanda Capital empowers MSMEs to scale their operations, optimize cash flow, and strengthen their presence in today’s competitive market.

The program also featured cultural showcases, live entertainment, and networking opportunities, all leading up to the highlight of the night: the CRAVE Awards.

CRAVE Award Categories and Winners

Pau-Pau’s Top of Table

Awarded to vendors excelling in sales performance and exemplifying market leadership.

Alberto’s Pizza

Don Silog

Ribshack

Cebu’s Tasty Lechon

Dimsum Break

Pau-Pau’s Momentum Master

Awarded to vendors with strong year-over-year performance in the first half of 2025.

Jafar’s

Braddex Batchoy & Steamed Rice

Hukad Everyday Filipino

Kai Royal Tea

Thirsty Fresh Fruit Juices and Shakes

Pau-Pau’s Ad-Star

Awarded to vendors showcasing strong campaign-driven growth.

Hyderabad Dine In

Itealicious

New York Buffalo Brads Hot Wings

Mom Rose Grill & Restaurant

Tiffles

Operational Excellence

Awarded to vendors with the highest operational standards, ensuring efficiency and reliability.

Somac Korean Restaurant

Golden Sugar

Scarborough Seafoods

Sipchew

PorkHub

People’s Palate Award

Celebrating crowd favorites with consistent repeat orders and top ratings.

Ned Nanay’s Grill

Got Tea? Crafted Milk Tea

Bunado’s Lechon

Felisa’s Cafe & Restaurant

Ram’s Pizza, Pasta and Milktea

Lucky attendees also took home raffle prizes, including exclusive travel packages and shopping treats. The evening ended with a strong reminder of what CRAVE truly stands for: partnership, growth, and shared success.

“From Davao to Cebu, CRAVE embodies our gratitude to the partners who help make foodpanda a household name across the Philippines. Tonight is about recognizing excellence, but also about looking forward—building stronger, smarter, and more sustainable partnerships,” said Daniel Jaramillo, Managing Director of foodpanda Philippines.

The CRAVE Partner Summit & Awards will conclude in Manila on October 7, 2025, capping off a nationwide celebration of partnership, innovation, and growth.