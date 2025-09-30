Syndicate using children, street beggars in Cebu — Archival

Police and other concerned city government agencies will do daily rescues of beggars and mentally-challenged persons loitering on Cebu City’s streets. | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A syndicate is allegedly behind the growing number of mendicants roaming the streets here, with groups reportedly transporting beggars, including mothers carrying infants, to strategic spots across the city, Mayor Nestor Archival revealed on Monday, September 29, 2025.

In a press conference, Archival said reports presented before the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Board (CCAMB) showed organized operations involving vehicles ferrying mendicants to various areas.

Some individuals were also said to be employing deceptive tactics, such as feigned kinship, to solicit money from unsuspecting residents. Feigned kinship is the act of pretending to have a family relationship with someone, or to pretend to be related to a family, to deceive or gain an advantage

“Naay nag report nga naay mga tawo nga magdala ug mga bata, mga sakyanan nga magdala og ihatod nila sa usa ka lugar. Naay L300 nga magdagla og mga tawo kuhaan nila og tsinelas, mga mama nga magdala ug bata ug mao ila pasuroy suroyon,” Archival said.

(There are reports that some people bring children, with vehicles transporting them to a certain place. There is an L300 van carrying people where their slippers were taken, and some mothers who will bring children and will be made to roam around.)

Sabon gang

The mayor added that the city has also received complaints about a group dubbed the “Sabon Gang,” who allegedly hand out free soap to lure people before asking for money using emotional manipulation.

“Naay mga tawo magdala ug sabon unya magwara-wara sa dalan nga free sabon unya paghunong, usa pa ihatag mangita sila ug ID unya inag tan aw muingon nga silingan man diay ta, kaliwat ta unya mangayo ug kwarta. Mao na ang klase klase nga niabot sa atong opisina tungod kay ‘ber’ months naman,” Archival explained.

(There are people bringing soap and waving it around on the street saying it’s free soap, but when you stop, before giving it, they ask for an ID. Then after checking, they’d say you’re actually neighbors or relatives and then they ask for money. These are the different kinds of cases that have reached our office now that the ‘ber’ months have started.)

‘We suspect trafficking’

Archival said initial information points to a possible “trafficking operation.”

“It’s a syndicate. Someone is behind this. We’ve been informed that some activities are centered in Lahug. We’ve started coordinating with the police because I believe this involves trafficking. [This is a big] issue,” he said.

The mayor clarified, however, that he has yet to issue an official order to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) as authorities are still verifying details and identifying those involved.

City intensifies anti-mendicancy efforts

The mayor convened the Anti-Mendicancy Board last week, September 25, to strategize responses as mendicancy traditionally rises during the “ber” months and the Sinulog season approaches.

The city is currently mapping areas with high concentrations of mendicants and classifying them by type, such as street beggars, Badjaos, or mentally ill persons, to determine the appropriate intervention.

“We are quantifying and qualifying them. Some may need social intervention, others’ livelihood, and some mental health support. We have NGOs catering to each situation,” Archival said.

The law and public cooperation

Under the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, both begging and giving alms in public areas are prohibited. Violators may face a P1,000 fine, five days’ imprisonment, or eight hours of community service.

Authorities are renewing calls for public cooperation by discouraging direct giving and instead channeling donations through the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

City officials have long maintained that the public’s continued giving sustains mendicancy.

“Walay mangayo kung walay muhatag (No one begs if nobody gives),” former mayor Raymond Garcia earlier said.

Ongoing challenges

Dr. Lucille Mercado, head of the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office (CCAMO), earlier noted that many mendicants housed at the South Road Properties (SRP) shelter return to the streets despite having homes. Others repeatedly avail themselves of the “Pabalhin Program”, which relocates street dwellers temporarily but does not provide food.

Mercado explained that some mendicants have developed a habitual dependency on almsgiving, while others face deeper issues such as mental illness or poverty, requiring sustained education and intervention.

Moreover, Archival said the city government will coordinate closely with the CCPO, DSWS, and concerned NGOs to identify and dismantle the suspected syndicate.

The mayor also directed intensified surveillance and documentation of mendicant activities.

