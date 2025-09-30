Megalotto: P56M jackpot for Sept. 29 draw won by lone bettor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another lone bettor became a multimillionaire after he or she won the P56 million jackpot of the Megalotto 6/45 during the draw on Monday, September 29.

The lucky bettor guessed the right winning number combination for the Megalotto draw— 30-20-23-40-12-14 — which had a jackpot of P56,078,818.00.

This was based on the results of the September 29 lotto draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

However, for the other lotto game drawn on Monday night, the Grand Lotto 6/55, bettors can still have another shot at the jackpot of nearly P200 million.

No one picked the correct number combination of 05-37-17-10-47-54 which could have allowed the bettor to bag the P197,847,532.40 jackpot.

This means that on the next Grand Lotto draw on Wednesday, the jackpot which could possibly hit more than P200 million will be up for grabs.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

For tonight’s draw, the lotto games to be drawn are the Lotto 6/42 and Super Lotto 6/49.

For the Lotto 6/42, it will go back to its initial jackpot of more than P5 million because Saturday’s P29,935,246.80 jackpot was won by a lone bettor.

Anyone, however, can still take a shot at the more than P60 million jackpot of the Super Lotto in tonight’s draw.

The Lotto 6/42 is drawn every Tuesday and Saturday while the Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

