Cebu City Medical Center: Phased construction recommended, says Archival

Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The long-delayed completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) may move forward, but gradually.

Mayor Nestor Archival revealed this on Monday, September 29, 2025, as an independent technical audit recommended that the project be carried out in phases instead of all at once.

Archival said the final report of the technical review, expected to be officially submitted in the first week of October, advised the city to adopt a phased construction approach of the Cebu City Medical Center due to incomplete plans and gaps in the previous project documentation.

“The impact from the first to fourth phases was assessed. On paper, it appears completed, but in reality, not yet,” Archival said in Cebuano. “The recommendation is to work on it by phasing — maybe start with the fourth floor, then gradually proceed.”

The mayor added that the P700-million contract awarded to Dakay Construction for Phase 5 of the project is now under review and may be realigned to match the audit’s findings.

“They already have the recommendation. It might require realignment because of what they found,” he said. “The way forward should be phasing.”

Archival clarified that construction has not yet started as the city awaits the complete audit report before issuing any order to proceed.

“This is only the report. Dakay [has not started],” he emphasized.

Audit prompted by missing plans

The audit was initiated after Councilor Nice Archival revealed in August that several technical documents and “as-built” plans of the CCMC could not be located.

“These plans are not mere documents but vital tools — integral for effective renovations, repairs, maintenance, legal compliance, and future planning,” she said in her privilege speech.

She warned that the absence of such records hampers accountability and makes it difficult to verify whether past works were completed properly and funds were spent as intended.

The City Council subsequently approved her call for an independent technical audit involving professional organizations such as the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, United Architects of the Philippines, and the Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines.

Work halted over incomplete plans

Mayor Archival earlier suspended the resumption of construction works under the P700-million contract, citing the lack of complete technical and structural plans. The contract was signed three days before he assumed office in July.

“Unsaon nimo pagsugod nga dili kompleto ang plano?” Archival said in a previous interview. (How will you start if the plan is not complete?)

The city has also withheld the down payment to Dakay Construction pending submission and verification of the missing plans.

The halted Phase 5 contract was supposed to cover the completion of the third floor and the construction of the fourth and fifth floors, including critical facilities such as operating rooms, delivery rooms, and ICUs.

Nearly a decade of delays

The Cebu City Medical Center, envisioned as a modern public hospital to replace the old facility damaged by the 2013 Bohol-Cebu earthquake, was originally set for completion in 2015. However, it has since been mired in contract disputes, missing documents, and administrative turnovers.

Only the first three floors have been partially opened, serving limited operations while construction remains stalled.

The P700-million allocation under the previous administration came from savings of a P1-billion contract with M.E. Sicat Construction, which was terminated in 2022 due to non-performance.

Former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia defended awarding the contract to Dakay, saying it aimed to prevent further delays and push completion within his term.

City eyes clarity and accountability

Archival said the city government would not rush the project, and that completing the hospital requires full transparency, technical soundness, and clear documentation.

“We must first understand what’s included in the P700 million. If this won’t complete the hospital, pila pa man ang kuwang (how much more is needed)?” he said.

