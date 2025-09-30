cdn mobile

Police hunts down lieutenant for alleged rape

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram, Futch Anthony Inso September 30,2025 - 12:57 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here are now searching for a fellow officer accused of raping a minor in Ginatilan town in southwestern Cebu. 

The incident allegedly took place in Brgy. San Roque, Ginatilan town, last September 28. 

As of Tuesday, September 30, authorities continue to search for the accused, who holds a rank of lieutenant and is assigned under the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO)

The CPPO is expected to release a statement on the incident soon. 

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for more updates.

