Authentic Japanese flavors, crafted fresh daily at UME

When it comes to Japanese food, the magic lies in freshness and precision. UME Japanese Cuisine delivers dishes that highlight both traditional techniques and modern dining.

Located inside bai Hotel Cebu, this restaurant has become a favorite for those who want to experience authentic Japanese flavors in the heart of Mandaue.

Where Freshness Meets Craftsmanship

Every dish at UME reflects both skill and dedication, led by the mastery of Chef Onuki, who takes command of the culinary stage with authentic Japanese creations thoughtfully tuned to suit the palates of both Cebuanos and visiting diners.

The handcrafted sushi is a standout, with each piece balancing flavor and texture in a way that showcases the delicate artistry of Japanese dining. The golden tempura, crisp yet airy, delivers indulgence without being heavy, while the hearty Japanese curry brings layers of savoury depth: comforting, rich, and satisfying with every spoonful.

What makes each plate truly remarkable is the blend of Chef Onuki’s expertise and the use of the freshest produce. This harmony of top-quality ingredients and precise technique is what defines UME, making it more than just a place to eat. Whether it’s a quick lunch break, a relaxed dinner, or an intimate gathering, every visit becomes a crafted dining experience worth savoring.

A Dining Experience Beyond the Ordinary

UME is more than just a place to dine, but the atmosphere it creates. It blends tradition with modern touches, offering a setting that encourages guests to appreciate not only the flavours on their plates but also the artistry behind each dish. The menu is thoughtfully crafted for everyone, from first-time diners eager to explore Japanese flavours to regulars who keep coming back for the familiar comfort they love.

Its convenient hours make it easy to enjoy, whether for a mid-day break or a relaxing evening escape. For those in search of an authentic Japanese dining experience without leaving Cebu, UME at bai Hotel is a standout choice. Each visit promises a flavorful journey crafted with care.

Open daily from 11 AM – 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM – 10 PM. For reservation, contact +63 32 888 2500 or email [email protected].