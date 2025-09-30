Cebu police prepare raps vs. lieutenant accused of raping minor

Photo courtesy of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) is preparing to file criminal and administrative cases against a lieutenant accused of raping a minor in Ginatilan town, alongside a series of orders issued to ensure accountability.

The alleged incident occurred in Barangay San Roque, Ginatilan, in the early hours of Sunday, September 28. CPPO confirmed that a hot pursuit operation is ongoing after initial follow-up efforts in neighboring Malabuyoc town failed to locate the suspect.

In a statement, the CPPO, upon the receipt of the report, immediately informed the Regional Director of Police Regional Office (PRO-7) and recommended the relief of the officer involved, effective September 28. The suspect was also ordered to surrender his service firearm and police ID and to report directly to headquarters.

To prevent escape, lookout bulletins were issued to all seaports and airports, while coordination with local officials and the officer’s family is ongoing to secure his surrender.

Cases prepared

At the same time, the Provincial Headquarters, in coordination with the Internal Affairs Service (IAS), is preparing to file both criminal and administrative cases. The Women and Children Protection Desk has also been tasked to assist the victim in her medical examination, and security personnel was provided to safeguard her and her family.

Aside from possible dismissal from service, the lieutenant could also face criminal liability, with penalties that include lengthy prison terms. The offense is considered a serious crime that is generally non-bailable if strong evidence is established.

Due to the sensitivity of the case and to protect the minor victim’s welfare, authorities have withheld the identities of both the suspect and the complainant.

Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., Officer-in-Charge of CPPO, also emphasized that the case is being carefully investigated on their part to protect the minor’s privacy and ensure fairness.

“The Cebu Police Provincial Office remains committed to upholding justice, accountability, and integrity. We assure the public that justice will be served,” Mangelen said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

