Savor the joyous season with holiday feasts at Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu’s Pusô Bistro & Bar

Indulge in a flavorful holiday at Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu’s premier dining hotspot, Pusô Bistro & Bar, where the spirit of the season is defined not only by twinkling lights and carols but also by tables brimming with festive spreads that tell stories of joy and abundance.

From December 1 to January 1, every buffet becomes more than just a meal—it’s a celebration of togetherness, where Filipino and international favorites meet. Paired with fun-filled activities, the experience turns into more than a story unfolding, it becomes a cherished memory that lasts for years to come.

Festive Christmas Buffets

From December 1 to 15 and December 26 to 31, guests can savor the Daily International Lunch and Dinner Buffet, while from December 16 to 24, the Special Seasons Lunch and Dinner Buffet takes the spotlight with an exceptional curation of dishes. Both offerings are priced at Php 1,200.00 net.

On December 24, gather your loved ones for the much-awaited Noche Buena Dinner Buffet at Php 1,500.00 net, complete with live entertainment, raffle prizes, and an interactive hands-on Parol-making activity.

The celebrations continue on December 25 with the Christmas Day Buffet, priced at Php 1,300.00 net, featuring holiday performances—and don’t forget to send Santa Claus your wishlist, as he’ll be making a special visit to Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu on the same day.

Cheers to the New Year

End the year with a memorable gastronomic experience at Pusô Bistro & Bar, where on December 31 you can indulge in the New Year’s Eve Buffet for Php 1,800.00 net, made even more jovial with live entertainment.

For those who wish to welcome the new year with grandeur, the New Year’s Eve Buffet with Countdown Party is available at Php 2,680.00 net, combining exquisite dining with an electrifying celebration to ring in 2026.

And to welcome the first day of the year on a delicious note, a joyous New Year’s Day Buffet awaits on January 1, symbolizing a colorful and abundant 2026, priced at Php 1,200.00 net.

Exclusive Celebrations Made Easy

For guests who prefer a more intimate holiday gathering, private dining rooms are available to host up to 40 people—an ideal setting for reunions, office parties, or special celebrations with loved ones. These cozy spaces create the perfect backdrop for laughter, meaningful conversations, and the joy of togetherness.

To make the experience even more seamless, a complimentary two-hour rental is offered with every buffet package booking that meets the minimum guest requirement, giving each celebration an exclusive touch without the hassle.

Buffet Schedule and Special Discounts

Buffets are served daily from Monday to Sunday, with schedules set at 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM for lunch and 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM for dinner.

All rates are priced per person, with special perks for children and senior citizens. Kids 5 years old and below dine for free, while those aged 6 to 12 enjoy 50% off the regular rate.

Senior citizens also receive exclusive discounts—50% off for lunch and 20% off for dinner with a valid ID. With these thoughtful offers, every member of the family can take part in the holiday feast.

For inquiries, message the official Facebook page of Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu. As for reservations, fill out this form: https://bit.ly/HolidayFeastAtPusoBistro or call +63 968 8587 274.