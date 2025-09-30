Palace to Zaldy Co: Answer corruption allegations, prove innocence

Resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Tuesday called on resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co to prove his innocence and respond to the allegations regarding his alleged involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Co’s resignation does not absolve him of accountability amid his supposed links to the multi-billion peso flood control project scandal.

“Sa pangyayari pong iyan, kung nag-resign po siya, iyan naman po ay kanyang kagustuhan. Wala makakapigil sa kanyang mga desisyon. Ngunit kung magkakaroon man siya ng kaso at maisasampa, hindi po niya ito maiiwasan. Hindi niya po ito matatakbuhan (If he resigned, that’s his choice. No one can stop him from making such decision. But if he has a case and it’s filed, he can’t avoid it. He can’t run away from it),” Castro said.

“So, mas maganda po rito kung siya man po ay masasampahan ng kaso, ipaglaban na lang niya ang kanyang karapatan at ipaglaban ang katotohanan na naaayon sa kanyang mga ebidensya (So, it’s better if a case is filed against him, let him just fight for his rights and fight for the truth according to his evidence),” she added.

If Co is not “guilty,” he should answer the corruption allegations thrown against him and shed light on the matter, Castro said.

“Kung nababanggit ang kanyang pangalan, definitely dapat niya po itong sagutin. Dahil kung hindi niya po itong masasagot at iiwasan niya, lalabas lamang po siyang guilty. So, mas mainam pong maipaliwanag niya ang kanyang side (If his name is mentioned, he should definitely answer it. Because if he can’t answer it and avoids it, he will only appear guilty. So, it’s better for him to explain his side),” she said.

The Department of Justice has requested a “blue notice” from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to locate Co.

Co, who has been accused of receiving kickbacks from questionable flood control projects, initially flew to the United States to seek medical treatment.

Co’s travel clearance from the House of Representatives has been revoked but according to reports, he may have traveled to Paris, France.

The issuance of blue notice by Interpol will help Philippine authorities monitor the location and movements of Co. (PNA)

