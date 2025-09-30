Same place. New name. Fresh vibes: The Outlets at Pueblo Verde rebrands as The Outlets @ MEZ2 Estate

The retail and dining destination once known as The Outlets at Pueblo Verde has officially transformed into The Outlets @ MEZ2 Estate, ushering in a fresh identity, renewed energy, and continued commitment to serving patrons with exceptional value and experience.

The rebranding is not merely cosmetic. It reflects the vision to reposition the property as not just an outlet center but a lifestyle hub within the MEZ2 Estate complex. The new name aligns it more closely with the broader MEZ2 development and resonates with its evolving role in the Lapu-Lapu / Basak community.

The Outlets at Pueblo Verde offers a mix of shopping and dining, with a broad store roster in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

What Shoppers Can Expect

The relaunch as The Outlets @ MEZ2 Estate builds upon that foundation, refreshing the guest experience, atmosphere, and visual identity.

Refreshed branding and design — new signage, aesthetics, and wayfinding to better reflect the vibrant, modern identity.

Consistent store lineup — while the name changes, many of the shops and dining options longtime patrons love will remain, now under a revitalized ambience.

Enhanced positioning — as "the first outlet shopping destination in the Visayas-Mindanao (Vis-Min) region," The Outlets @ MEZ2 Estate aspires to stand out in the regional retail landscape.

Lifestyle and experiential programming — more events, activations, and community engagement to bring the space alive under its new brand.

Located in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, The Outlets @ MEZ2 Estate (formerly The Outlets at Pueblo Verde) is a retail and dining destination focused on outlet and value-oriented shopping, paired with dining and experiential offerings. As the first and only authentic outlet mall in the VisMin region, it provides an accessible retail destination for Cebuanos and tourists seeking branded goods at value prices.

