Vivian Padawan tops SUGBU September Bowler of the Month tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Multi-titled veteran bowler Vivian Padawan added another feather to her cap after ruling the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) September “Bowler of the Month” tournament last Sunday at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Padawan, a Division B standout and former national champion, upset Division A veteran Rene Ceniza in the finals. She rolled 214 pinfalls against Ceniza’s 152, with her 33 handicap points proving crucial against Ceniza’s five.

The win secured Padawan a spot in the year-end showdown of monthly champions that will determine SUGBU’s 2025 “Bowler of the Year.”

On top of that, Padawan boosted her chances of winning the “Bowler of the Year” title again after clinching it in 2023.

Padawan earned her finals berth by topping the semifinals with 212 pinfalls, followed by Ceniza’s 197. Rounding out the third to sixth spots were Arthur Tapaya (168), Bebie Mauro (167), Dory Enoveso (156), and Jocelyn Gilo (148).

In the qualifying rounds, Padawan tallied 1,009 pinfalls in Division B, edging Enoveso’s 937. Ceniza, meanwhile, led Division A with 1,016 after five games, followed by Tapaya with 1,003. In Division C, Mauro and Gilo topped the list with 854 and 815 pinfalls, respectively.

