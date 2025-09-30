Archbishop Abet Uy installation peaceful, orderly say police

Cebu’s newly-installed Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy on Tuesday, September 30. | Photo courtesy of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Holy Mass and Installation Rites for Cebu’s 5th Archbishop, Alberto “Abet” Uy on Tuesday, September 30, were peaceful and orderly, police said. The rites were held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, in Cebu City.

Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, spokesperson of CCPO, said around 30 personnel were deployed directly at the venue, supported by units from SWAT, motorcycle-riding teams, and traffic enforcers. Assistance desks were also set up within the area.

The deployment was part of a wider security and traffic plan that also involved the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), and barangay personnel from Barangay Señor Sto. Niño. These units were positioned around the cathedral to maintain order throughout the activity.

In preparation for the high-profile event, Gonzales said intelligence teams were tasked to conduct information gathering ahead of time to check for possible threats or disruptions. No adverse reports were received.

Prior to the rites, Acting City Director Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, along with Police Captain Jade Basingao, chief of Waterfront Police Station, led an ocular inspection to assess traffic flow, security checkpoints, and VIP drop-off points.

“As early as 6 a.m., ang atoang mga security personnel, naka-plot na sila didto. So gitan-aw nila didto ang area kung asa ang possible nga flow sa traffic, and then kung naa’y mga VIP nga vehicles, asa sila paagion, ilahang entrance and exits, naa ta’y mga drop-off points. Mao na ang gibuhat prior to the activity,” she said.

While the bulk of the deployment was concentrated at the cathedral, other mobile units, SWAT teams, and the City Mobile Force roamed surrounding areas to provide reinforcement if necessary. Police stations across the city were also placed on standby for possible augmentation.

Assessment

By the end of the rites, police described the overall situation as calm and successful.

“So far, peaceful siya, successful ang event nato. Good thing nga fine atoang weather today ang mga tao didto, very orderly ra pud kay in case naa sila’y mga queries didto or unsa, naa man ta’y mga assistance desk. Naa na sad ta’y gi-designate kung asa ilahang mga entrance and exits para wala ju’y kagubot sa tao. Smooth lang ang flow sa movement sa mga tao within the area and outside the vicinity,” Gonzales said.

Traffic in the area also remained manageable. Gonzales said minor congestion was observed, but vehicles continued to move since motorists had already been advised of road closures and personnel were present to reroute traffic during the event.

Authorities estimated that 2,500 people attended the installation rites for Archbishop Uy, with many more accommodated outside the cathedral through LED screens and tents.

