Boxing: Abne, Espinas to collide in Abra for IBF Asia flyweight crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — April Jay “Astroboy” Abne of the ARQ Boxing Stable is set for probably the biggest fight of his career when he takes on veteran Jesse Espinas for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia flyweight title on October 9 in Bangued, Abra.

The 26-year-old Cebu-based fighter enters the ring for the second time this year, facing a tough challenge against the more seasoned Espinas in a 12-round title showdown.

Abne, a former Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver champion and 2019 Ultimate Boxing Series grand winner, holds a record of 15 wins, one loss, and one draw, with six victories coming by knockout.

His opponent, Espinas, 32, brings far greater experience, having fought 31 times as a pro.

He owns a 24-7 record with 14 knockouts and currently holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian super flyweight title, which he captured last June with a fifth-round TKO of China’s Jiangtao Cao.

Espinas is also a former WBO Oriental light flyweight and Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) minimumweight champion. He enters the fight ranked No. 7 in the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) light flyweight division.

While the odds are stacked against him, Abne hopes to pull off an upset and prove he belongs on the bigger stage.

The bout headlines the fight card “Bakbakan sa Abra,” promoted by Placido Eduarte Jr. of Solid North Promotions.

