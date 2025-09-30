Thrilla in Manila: Ali’s grandson Nico to fight Thai journeyman

Nico Ali Walsh (left) and Patumpong Saengarun (right). | Instagram and Sherdog photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is set to fight Thai journeyman Patumpong Saengarun in the undercard of the “Thrilla in Manila” 50th anniversary boxing event on October 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The bout was officially announced by Viva Promotions’ Brendan Gibbons, son of MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, through social media.

Walsh had earlier been confirmed for a special feature fight on the card headlined by MP Promotions fighters, including reigning WBC minimumweight world champion Melvin Jerusalem.

The 25-year-old Walsh will enter the same historic arena where his grandfather battled Joe Frazier in 1975 in the unforgettable “Thrilla in Manila,” a brutal showdown Ali won via 14th-round TKO.

This time, Walsh faces 34-year-old Saengarun in an eight-round non-title middleweight clash. Walsh, who holds an 11-2 record with five knockouts, is coming off a majority decision win over Ghana’s Ebenezer Sowah last May in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The victory helped him rebound from a close split-decision loss to Mexico’s Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. in New York last February.

Carrying the fighting bloodline of his mother, Rasheda Ali, Walsh embraces the weight of his grandfather’s legacy as he builds his own name inside the ring.

Saengarun, meanwhile, rides the momentum of a unanimous decision victory over fellow Thai Sukda Turata last August. That win ended a two-bout losing skid earlier in the year. He currently has a 14-10 (win-loss) record with seven knockouts.

