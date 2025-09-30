Kultura Crawl lands in Cebu: A celebration of Filipino flavor and craftsmanship

Kultura has once again stepped beyond the traditional retail space to champion Filipino heritage, support local communities, and empower small businesses through its signature event, the Kultura Crawl.

This year marks a significant milestone as the event, inspired by the classic pub crawl model, makes its debut in the VisMin region, transforming the Kultura store at SM Seaside City Cebu into a vibrant cultural marketplace.

Bringing the Kultura Experience to VisMin

While the Kultura Crawl has previously energized select malls in the Luzon region, its arrival in Cebu signals a commitment to celebrating the rich tapestry of Filipino culture nationwide. For this inaugural VisMin edition, Kultura has curated a diverse collection of over 15 local merchants from across the Philippines.

Modeled after a pub crawl, where participants hop from one venue to the next, the Kultura Crawl invites visitors to journey through interactive booths and displays. Here, they can discover unique interpretations of Filipino flavors, crafts, and artistry—from seasoned regional delicacies and modern fashion items to local brews and artisanal accessories. It’s an immersive experience designed to showcase the best of Filipino talent and ingenuity.

The Ultimate Weekend Kicked Off with Run.Crawl.Rave

The grand launch of the Cebu Crawl transformed a typical morning into a high-energy community event dubbed Run.Crawl.Rave.

The day began with a fun community run in partnership with the Guild of Runners, encouraging participants to embrace both wellness and culture. The runners were then invited to fuel their bodies by crawling inside the Kultura store, where a variety of delicious treats and local coffee awaited them.

To cap off the festivities, the space pulsed with a mini rave featuring DJ Hoest, all the way from Manila, keeping the mood on a high note. Guests were also given ample time to browse and discover the unique local finds and artisanal goodies perfect for taking a piece of the Philippines home.

Your Journey Inside the Kultura Crawl

The Kultura Crawl is designed to elevate the standard shopping trip into an entirely new experience, blending retail with discovery through unique food & beverage booths, interactive challenges, and an array of fashion finds.

Taste – Savor the Philippines: Enjoy complimentary samples from beloved heritage brands and rising stars in the local food scene. Visitors can explore everything from traditional sweets to modern, gift-worthy delicacies, offering a true flavor tour of the country.

Hunt – Challenge & Reward: Visitors are encouraged to engage with the event by completing challenges using their Crawl Hunt Card. Finishing the quest unlocks a surprise reward, turning a simple walk-through into a fun, gamified adventure.

Personalize – Gifting in Full Swing: With the “Ber” months (September to December) officially underway, the crawl provides a perfect head start on holiday gifting. A dedicated personalization station allows customers to customize bags, wallets, and other accessories, adding a thoughtful, personal touch to their locally sourced presents.

The Kultura Crawl in Cebu runs at the Kultura store located on the 2nd floor of SM Seaside City Cebu from September 25 to 30, 2025. Don’t miss this limited-time chance to support small businesses and savor the vibrant spirit of the Philippines!