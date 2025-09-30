CDN Digital holds discussion forum on journalism in the age of disinformation, misinformation, and artificial intelligence

In celebration of Cebu Press Freedom week 2025, CDN Digital, in partnership with GCash, held an educational discussion forum on journalism on September 25, 2025 at Performing Arts Hall UP Cebu.

When trust and information breaks down, chaos follows. – Jerome Lantin

Attended by more than a hundred students from various universities in Cebu, the discussion sprouted insights and expert advice from esteemed industry personalities Jerome Lantin and Arlene Burgos.

Gatekeepers of information

Decades ago, Filipinos receive legitimate news primarily through the media where information is filtered and verified before it develops into news. Now, with the rise of technology, information travels faster than ever– often without verification. This allows hoax to be spread and consumed online without thorough verification.

With the rise of AI technology, misinformation and disinformation are even more used to spread malicious intent online. With information now flowing directly from user to user, the responsibility to gatekeep, verify, and fact-check increasingly falls on netizens themselves. Netizens, now more than ever, are ought to practice due diligence in the factual checking of information.

This issue is not limited to the media. The same is true for Financial Technology companies. Scammers and phishers of information are widespread, exploiting the digital landscape to deceive people. Financial Technology companies like GCash gatekeep information by verifying identities and transactions.

This ensures GCash users that their information and money are safeguarded by GCash. GCash deploys AI powered monitoring, multi-factor authentication, and partners with government agencies like the NBI, PNP, and CICC to reinforce security against fraud.

Combatting Mis/Disinformation

Today, Scammers, hackers, and phishers are widespread online, spreading false content for their own agenda. May it be the simple “You won the lottery” phishing scheme or as orchestrated as con artists masking as money donors, there is no telling how malicious online entities use emotions and desperation as tools in scamming or phishing. In the emergence of AI, deepfake videos, and false narratives, the netizens now carry the responsibility of checking online information.

As end users of information, Journalist Jerome Lantin encouraged netizens to apply the S.H.A.R.P. method (Source Check, Headline Audit, Analyze Emotion, Reverse Image Search, Pause Before Posting) to help combat misinformation. This method allows users to filter out and personally assess the information being presented. Rather than simply believing headlines, users are encouraged to read article contents and check images before proliferating the information.

Jerome Lantin emphasized the importance of fact-checking and responsible media use, warning that misinformation can literally cost lives. “Misinformation kills people,” he stressed. Lantin also mentioned that today’s youth, who are more adept at navigating the digital world than previous generations, are the nation’s hope in fighting the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

The future of journalism

Journalist Arlene Burgos emphasized the importance of ethical journalism in today’s digital era. According to her, honesty, acountability, and transparency are the cornerstones of ethical journalism. She highlighted that journalists must be honest and transparent in the use of AI while also considering the effects thereof. “Know that whatever you produce using AI can be misconstrued as something else” Burgos added, identifying the essence of putting safety measures and being openly accountable for possible harm that can be done.

In journalism today, Artificial Intelligence can ease the work of journalists by performing the grunt work for them. “It is possible to use AI as a tool, just so we can spare ourselves hours of work that could have been used to investigate our report.” Burgos acknowledged that AI used in aiding repetitive taks is fair and beneficial to journalists. She believes that when used properly, AI can pave the way for journalists to use their time in verifying and investigating stories more effectively and efficiently.

The youth of today are the journalists of the future. Burgos advises young individuals who are planning to be future journalists to “be competent, keep abreast of the developments, and keep their ears to the ground”. She also expressed her hopes that someday, the attendees will be joining her team of journalists.

The forum ended with Senior Manager for Digital Strategy of Inquirer.net Ralph Gurango inviting the students to join the growing family of inquirer volunteers. He highlighted the advantages of being an Inquirer volunteer– being mentored by industry professionals and gaining access to the latest tools used in journalism.

For more information about Inquirer and CDN Digital, please visit https://www.inquirer.net/ and https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/. Be an inquirer volunteer today! Register now through https://inqnews.net/IVregistration.