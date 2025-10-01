Abet Uy is officially Cebu’s new archbishop

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Newly installed Cebu Archbishop Alberto ‘Abet’ Uy can still clearly remember the very night that changed the trajectory of his life.

A phone call from an unknown number, telling him of his new assignment: to lead the Catholic community in Cebu, one of the largest in the Philippines.

Panic and disbelief immediately set in the 59-year-old prelate, which prompted him to ask the caller if he was a scammer.

“But I recognized his familiar voice and his manner of speaking, and I knew this was no scam. That night felt endless. My heart was restless, and sleep never came. For I knew my life and mission had changed forever,” said Uy.

That was in July. Roughly two months have passed, and now Uy will be leading thousands of faithful in Cebu, a Catholic stronghold in the Philippines.

The Archdiocese of Cebu on Tuesday, September 30, formally installed Uy as its 5th Archbishop, and the 25th bishop, succeeding former Archbishop Jose Palma.

The historic ceremony was witnessed by more than 800 priests, Vatican officials, including Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, local leaders, and thousands of faithful.

In his first address, Uy promised to serve with humility and devotion.

“My good people in Cebu, I am here, reporting for duty … The Archdiocese of Cebu is so big and my capacity is so little. Please be good to me. I promise to give you my best, so we can walk closer to Christ, our true shepherd,” he said.

Cardinal Tagle, who delivered the homily, urged the clergy and faithful to focus on living out the Gospel rather than seeking prestige.

“Jesus was not seeking celebrity status, nor marching bands, nor millions of likes and views. He was seeking to do God’s will no matter what the cost,” Tagle said.

He challenged the archdiocese, under its new shepherd, to reflect on its priorities and remain faithful to the Gospel.

Uy’s arrival in Cebu was marked by liturgical celebrations leading up to the installation, including a tree-planting activity at the Archbishop’s Residence.

Known as an advocate for environmental protection, Uy also met with local officials and vowed to stand with Cebuanos in the fight against corruption.

Papal Nuncio Brown asked the faithful to rally behind the new archbishop.

“I ask all of you to love, pray, respect, and help your Archbishop. He has received from the Holy Father this mandate to lead you now, to be your shepherd, to lead you now walking in the pathways of the saints,” he said.

For his part, Palma assured his successor of his support.

“Archbishop Uy’s journey is just beginning. May we continue to extend our love, generosity, and understanding to him, perhaps even more than what you have shown me. To Archbishop Abet, I assure you, in my own little way, I am just a text away,” he said.

