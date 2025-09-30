CIBO opens fourth branch in Cebu at SM City Cebu, solidifying its place in the Queen City of the South

CIBO, the beloved Italian restaurant brand founded in 1997, has just opened its fourth branch in Cebu City. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the 28-year-old brand, which first brought its “Real Modern Italian” flavors to the Queen City of the South in 2023.

The new branch located at SM City Cebu is a testament to the strong demand for CIBO’s cuisine and the warm reception it has received from Cebuanos. According to CIBO’s Chief Operating Officer, Mercedes Forés, the community’s enthusiastic welcome has helped make CIBO a part of daily life in Cebu.

CIBO Chief Operating Officer, Mercedes Forés

“Each new store is more than just an extension,” said Forés during the opening ceremony. “It’s also a chance to share our food, bring people together, and honor the legacy of our founder, Margarita Forés, whose vision continues to guide us.”

A Feast of Holiday Flavors

The grand opening was a preview of CIBO’s new festive menu, which will be available nationwide from October 15, 2025, to January 14, 2026. Curated by Executive Chef Jorge Mendez, who has worked with the CIBO founder for over a decade, the new dishes include:

Surf n Turf: A perfectly tender rib-eye steak paired with charred scallops and a soft parsley rice pilaf.

Calamari Fritti: Crispy, deep-fried squid brightened with lemon and parsley.

Hazelnut Crepe Cake: An indulgent dessert served with raspberry jam.

A Collaboration of Local and Italian Flavors

In a move that celebrates community and quality, CIBO has partnered with Nimo Brew, a homegrown coffee brand from Cebu. Together, they have created an exclusive Italian Roast blend. This collaboration showcases CIBO’s Italian heritage while supporting local Filipino farmers.

E.G. Bautista, CIBO’s Marketing Director, explained that the partnership is based on a shared philosophy. “It’s about more than just the product; it’s about supporting like-minded people and building a meaningful relationship with a local brand,” he said.

Beyond the Table: Perks and Holiday Staples

To make the holiday season more special, CIBO Alimentari is offering festive gift sets and Italian pantry staples, including their signature CIBO Christmas Ham. For convenience, customers can order from GrabFood, Giftaway, and select supermarkets.

CIBO also offers a rewarding dining experience through its LEALTÀ loyalty program, with discounts of up to 30% on select days. Families can also enjoy the Club Bimbi kids’ program, which offers free meals for children of members with a minimum purchase.

With its latest opening, CIBO continues to build on its legacy of serving exceptional Italian food and service. You can now experience CIBO’s “Real Modern Italian” flavors at the Upper Ground Level, North Wing of SM City Cebu.