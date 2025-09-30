Lapu-Lapu: 8 JOs, 1 casual worker tested positive for drug use

Lapu-Lapu City workers take random drug tests. | Contributed photo via Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Nine employees from Lapu-Lapu City government tested positive in the random drug test initiated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Of the said employees, six were assigned to the Clearing Team and three were from the Lapu-Lapu City Cooperative and Livelihood Resource Center.

Eight of the nine employees who tested positive for illegal drugs were job order employees, while one was a casual employee.

On Monday, 40 personnel from the clearing team and 24 employees from the Lapu-Lapu City Cooperative and Livelihood Resource Center underwent the drug test.

According to Garry Lao, executive director of CLOSAP, one of the employees who tested positive just received his appointment three days ago.

He added that despite having some employees who tested positive to the drug test, this did not have any negative effect on the local government.

He said that rather this showed how serious the city was in its campaign to establish a drug-free workplace at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

Lao added that those who tested positive would still need to undergo a confirmatory test.

Meanwhile, City Administrator Lawyer Danilo Almendras said that even though they were still waiting for the results of the confirmatory test, these employees could already be terminated due to their employment status, as they were not regular employees.

