Toledo City human trafficking suspects charged, 2 minors rescued

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 30,2025 - 06:42 PM

The three suspects nabbed by Toledo police in separate operations on Saturday, September 27. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Human trafficking charges were formally filed on Monday, September 29, against three individuals arrested in Toledo City for allegedly pimping minors during separate police operations.

Police identified the suspects in the Toledo City human trafficking incidents as alias “Mea,” 22; “Gene,” 24; and “Anne,” 26. They are accused of violating the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, in relation to the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

According to police, the cases stem from two entrapment operations conducted on Saturday, September 27 in different areas of Toledo City.

Sitio Sta. Ana, Barangay Poblacion

The first operation happened around 7:20 p.m. at a KTV bar in Sitio Sta. Ana, Barangay Poblacion, where police were monitoring a wanted person. Officers were approached by a woman offering sexual services for P2,000.

Subsequently, upon the operatives’ agreement and payment, the suspect identified as “Anne” was arrested. A 15-year-old girl was later rescued at the site and placed under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Barangay Luray II

Meanwhile, just a few hours later, at around 10:30 p.m., police conducting surveillance in Barangay Luray II were also approached by a woman offering sexual services.

Negotiations led to another entrapment operation at a nearby lodging house, where suspects “Mea” and “Gene” were caught facilitating the transaction. A 17-year-old victim was rescued in the process.

In the course of the operation, police recovered from the suspects the P2,000 marked money and a mobile phone allegedly used in the illicit activity.

After the arrests, the Toledo City human trafficking suspects were declared fit for detention after medical examination and are now facing criminal charges filed on September 29.

In response, police vowed to sustain their crackdown on human trafficking, warning perpetrators that they will be relentlessly pursued.

“We will never allow our communities to become havens for exploitation. We stand committed to protecting our youth from abuse and bringing perpetrators to justice,” said Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan, Regional Director of Police Regional Office 7.

