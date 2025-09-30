Carcar City senior with mental disability, found dead under cliff

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 30,2025 - 07:20 PM

A senior with a mental disability was found dead under a cliff in Carcar City on Monday morning, September 29 after being missing for nearly a week. | Photo courtesy of Carcar City DRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 65-year-old man with a mental disability who had been missing for nearly a week was found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City, on Monday morning, September 29.

The Carcar City senior was identified as Tolentino Camotes Paraiso, a resident of Sitio Bonsai in the same barangay.

According to police, Paraiso had been reported missing since September 23 after he was last seen wandering in the area.

READ: Senior citizen found dead in Naga City

READ: Senior citizen hacked to death by nephew in Daanbantayan, Cebu

READ: 10 deaths a day as S. Korea’s suicide fight falls short among seniors

Initial investigation showed that at around 11 a.m., prior to being found, two men gathering firewood discovered Paraiso’s decomposing body at the foot of a cliff.

They immediately alerted authorities, who then called in the Carcar City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to retrieve the remains.

Based on the initial investigation and examination by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO), police found no indications of foul play.

Investigators believe the victim accidentally fell from a cliff approximately 20 meters high, which led to his death.

A resident told police that he saw the victim around noon of Tuesday, September 23 wandering near the area while uttering indistinct words, confirming the family’s claim that Paraiso had a mental disability.

His brother, Danilo Camotes Paraiso, said the family had no reason to suspect foul play, stressing that Tolentino had no enemies in their community.

Due to the state of the Carcar City senior’s decomposition, the family decided not to subject the remains to autopsy and instead immediately proceeded with burial arrangements.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP