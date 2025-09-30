Toledo Trojans open Wesley So Cup campaign with doubleheader

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino champions, the Toledo Xignex Trojans, will begin their Wesley So Cup campaign on Wednesday, October 1, with back-to-back matches in the Southern Division.

Toledo, bringing back its intact core along with a foreign reinforcement, is set to battle the Bacolod Blitzers at 7 p.m. before facing the Camarines Soaring Eagles later in the evening. Both matches will be played online.

The Trojans recently unveiled their official lineup for the tournament, where they finished as runners-up last year. They came just one win short of the crown, bowing to the Manila Load Manna Knights in the finals.

This time, Toledo is determined to go all the way, riding the momentum of its All-Filipino Conference championship earlier this year. The team will again field the same roster that powered them to that title, now strengthened by American FIDE Master (FM) Steven Breckenridge, who is expected to man Board 1.

Backing him are seasoned campaigners: International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Joel Banawa, FM Carlos Edgardo Garma, IM Rico Mascarinas, IM Joel Pimentel, Diego Abraham Caparino, Allan Pason, Virgen Gil Ruaya, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal, and Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua.

Though they fell short in last year’s title chase, the Trojans carved their place in PCAP history by recording 22 consecutive victories in the Wesley So Cup — the longest winning streak in the league.

