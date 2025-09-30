Banana tree dispute ends in fatal stabbing in Balamban

The bolo and knife used in the fatal clash between two neighbors in Balamban town following a dispute over a banana tree. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A quarrel over a banana tree turned deadly in Balamban town after a 78-year-old man was stabbed to death by his 60-year-old neighbor early Monday morning, September 29, 2025.

Police identified the victim as Pedro Cabeke Padollo, 78, and the suspect as his neighbor, Rolando Lauron Borja, 60, both residents of Sitio Lamak, Barangay Pondol.

Initial investigation from the Balamban Police Station revealed that prior to the stabbing, the two men had an ongoing dispute after Padollo accused Borja of cutting down his banana tree.

At around 5:00 a.m., Padollo allegedly went to Borja’s house carrying a bolo and shouted for him to come out. He then struck the jalousie window of Borja’s home.

Borja emerged armed with a knife. The confrontation escalated when Padollo hit Borja on the head, prompting Borja to retaliate by stabbing Padollo in the left side of his body.

Both men were rushed to Balamban Provincial Hospital, but Padollo was declared dead on arrival.

Borja, now under police custody, will be facing homicide charges.

