Mandaue faces P305M SEF deficit due to ‘unrealistic’ projection

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government is now facing a P305 million deficit in its Special Education Fund (SEF) after an “unrealistic” revenue projection made by the previous administration of the City Treasurer’s Office led the Department of Education (DepEd) to overspend.

During a meeting with school principals and DepEd Mandaue officials on Tuesday, September 30, Assistant City Treasurer Julia Ballesteros confirmed that the actual SEF collection for 2025 is only P281,956,491, equivalent to 1% of the city’s real property tax (RPT) collection. However, DepEd has already obligated over P587 million for projects and procurement, based on a projected SEF allocation of P744 million.

Ballesteros said the city’s SEF collections have historically averaged only around P300 million annually, which is, by law, equivalent to 1% of the city’s actual RPT revenues.

“Historically, our SEF collections only average around P300 million,” Ballesteros said.

“The law limits SEF to 1% of Real Property Tax collections, so a P744 million projection was difficult to achieve.”

She added that any potential increase in SEF can only happen if the city improves its RPT collections, which depends on updating property assessments.

“We can expect an increase only if we raise the assessed market value of real properties through the revision of the Schedule of Market Values and the local revenue code. This is aligned with the principles of the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (RPVARA), and the Assessor’s Office is already planning a review,” Ballesteros said.

Dr. Edgar Espina, DepEd Mandaue Administrative Officer, said they originally proposed a P400 million budget, but the previous City Treasurer’s Office assured them of a P744 million allocation for 2025. Based on this assurance, DepEd proceeded with procurement of equipment and supplies now valued at P587 million.

“As an end user, who wouldn’t accept help?” Espina said. “Of course, we were happy to receive it, but we didn’t know there was no such fund available. In short, we were scammed.”

In light of the shortfall, Espina said adjustments are now being made to focus on priority programs.

“Hugtanay sa bakos, unahon lang ang mandated activities like CVIRAA, regional and national activities. We will adjust the request and budget,” Espina said.

(Tighten the belt, we will prioritize mandated activities like CVIRAA, regional and national activities. We will adjust the request and budget.)

The SEF budget is allocated for school-related needs, including infrastructure projects, athletic and academic activities such as the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), and utility expenses such as electricity, water, telephone, and internet for public schools.

Some of the items procured, such as solar panels, robotics, and the turnover of 10 laboratories, are currently on hold, as formal acceptance by the city would require immediate funding.

Maria Nessa Tio-Espina, principal of the Mandaue City SPED Center, said the school was excited to receive a science lab, calling it a valuable addition for students from elementary to senior high. However, they are still waiting for the official mandate before the equipment can be used.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on said the current administration is working with DepEd to evaluate which commitments can be honored and which may need to be postponed.

“The data from the Treasurer’s Office cannot support the obligations because there is no cash,” Malig-on said. “That’s the problem inherited by the current administration.”

Malig-on said events like CVIRAA, the Science Fair, and journalism conferences were affected by the funding shortfall, though the city is helping through other means such as the Mayor’s Office General Fund. However, support remains limited due to the SEF’s reliance on Real Property Tax and competing budget needs.

Ballesteros admitted that a Certificate of Availability of Funds was issued by the Treasury Operations Review Unit (TORU) under the previous administration.

“There is accountability within our office,” Ballesteros said. “Our apologies.”

Malig-on emphasized that with only around P300 million collected annually for the SEF, it would be impossible for the city to settle all current obligations within one year.

“This was a serious miscalculation,” he said. “It’s impossible to more than double the SEF allocation in just one year when the law limits it to 1% of actual RPT collections.”

Former City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, when asked for comment, responded: “No comment. I am not a member of the Local School Board, and the approval of the budget is done collegially through the Local School Board.”

CDN Digital also tried to contact former City Treasurer Atty. Regal Oliva, who was a member of the Local School Board at the time the P744 million projection was approved, but has yet to receive a response as of this writing.

