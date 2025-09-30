cdn mobile

Cebu rocked by strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake

CDN Digital September 30,2025 - 10:18 PM

CEBU, Philippines– A magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocked Cebu at 9:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The quake’s epicenter was located 17 kilometers north-northeast of the City of Bogo, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

This is a developing story. Refresh to get latest updates on the Cebu earthquake.

Aftershocks are still being felt as of this posting.

Damages have also been reported in northern Cebu. The centuries-old Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan has partially collapsed, parishioners announced on social media.

