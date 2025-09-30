Cebu earthquake: Heritage churches in northern Cebu damaged 

Here are photos of the damage at the Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol Bantayan in Bantayan Island, Cebu after a strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake on Tuesday, September 30. CDN Digital photos | John Batusbatusan, contributed

Cebu City, Philippines–Several heritage churches in northern Cebu reportedly suffered significant damages after a strong earthquake rocked the island province on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The centuries-old Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan town has partially collapsed, parishioners announced on social media.

Across the sea, in Bantayan Island, video from residents in Bantayan town captured swaying Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol Bantayan, also a heritage church, with lights and portions of its outer facade falling apart.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Tuesday’s quake measured 6.7 on the Richter Scale.

Its epicenter was located 17 kilometers east of Bogo City, also in northern Cebu.

Tremors were felt all over the island province and reached as far as Northern Samar and Leyte.

Intensity VI as reported in Cebu City and Villaba, Leyte while Intensity III in San Fernando and Intensity II in Northern Samar.

Aftershocks and damages are expected following the quake, Phivolcs added.

