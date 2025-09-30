LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to 6.9-quake

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several areas here decided to cancel classes in all levels for Wednesday, October 1, following the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday, September 30.

Local government officials said in their advisories that they would do building inspections of the schools tomorrow, October 1, to ensure that the school buildings are safe for the students to use.

Classes are suspended in the following areas as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mandaue City

Lapu-Lapu City

Talisay City

Danao City

Minglanilla

Consolacion

Carmen

Barili

Local officials here urged the public to remain calm as they started deploying rescue operations and aftershocks continue.

Following the quake, with its epicenter located at Bogo City, northern Cebu, several structures here, including centuries-old churches, sustained significant damage.

