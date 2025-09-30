LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to 6.9-quake
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several areas here decided to cancel classes in all levels for Wednesday, October 1, following the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday, September 30.
Local government officials said in their advisories that they would do building inspections of the schools tomorrow, October 1, to ensure that the school buildings are safe for the students to use.
Classes are suspended in the following areas as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Mandaue City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Talisay City
- Danao City
- Minglanilla
- Consolacion
- Carmen
- Barili
Local officials here urged the public to remain calm as they started deploying rescue operations and aftershocks continue.
Following the quake, with its epicenter located at Bogo City, northern Cebu, several structures here, including centuries-old churches, sustained significant damage.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.