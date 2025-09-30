cdn mobile

LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to 6.9-quake

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | September 30,2025 - 11:50 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several areas here decided to cancel classes in all levels for Wednesday, October 1, following the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday, September 30.

Local government officials said in their advisories that they would do building inspections of the schools tomorrow, October 1, to ensure that the school buildings are safe for the students to use.

Classes are suspended in the following areas as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • Mandaue City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Talisay City
  • Danao City
  • Minglanilla
  • Consolacion
  • Carmen
  • Barili

Local officials here urged the public to remain calm as they started deploying rescue operations and aftershocks continue.

Following the quake, with its epicenter located at Bogo City, northern Cebu, several structures here, including centuries-old churches, sustained significant damage. 

