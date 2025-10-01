Fatalities reported in San Remigio after Cebu earthquake

By: Lyle Andales - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 01,2025 - 12:21 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities confirmed fatalities in San Remigio town after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30.

Police and disaster responders said they had yet to release the exact number of casualties as assessment and rescue operations continued.

The earthquake’s epicenter was traced to nearby Bogo City, which also felt the brunt of the tremor.

San Remigio is a municipality of the Province of Cebu in which is located 108 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

