CESAFI SEASON 25: CEC Dragons hold off UCLM for first win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons secured their first victory of the season after fending off the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, 67-56, in the CESAFI Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Tuesday, September 30, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Dragons bounced back from their opening loss to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs earlier this month.

Mart Justine Parilla led the charge with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, along with six steals, five rebounds, and one assist. Kenneth Fuller delivered a double-double of 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Reyvene Arobo and Llouie Jay Estorba added nine and eight points, respectively.

Dan Mitchell Ferraren carried UCLM with 22 points, the lone Webmaster in double figures. Yancy Montealto contributed nine points and nine rebounds.

CEC started strong, building a 14-point advantage, 35-21, in the first half. But a cold spell in the third quarter allowed UCLM to rally and tie the game at 44-all on an Isaiah Pelegria triple. The Dragons, however, regained control to end the period ahead, 49-44.

In the fourth, Ferraren’s three-pointer cut the lead to just one, 53-52, but Estorba steadied CEC with three clutch free throws after being fouled on a triple attempt. He later buried a go-ahead trey that restored a seven-point cushion, 59-52.

Despite Montealto’s transition basket, UCLM faltered with costly turnovers. Parilla took advantage with back-to-back baskets to seal the win.

CEC (1-1) faces San Carlos School of Cebu on Sunday, October 5, at 12 noon, while UCLM (0-2) battles the UC Main Baby Webmasters on Saturday, October 4, at 2 p.m.

