Daily Gospel, October 1

This is the gospel for today, October 1, which is the Wednesday of the Twenty-sixth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 9, 57-62.

As Jesus and His disciples were proceeding on their journey someone said to him, “I will follow you wherever you go.”

Jesus answered him, “Foxes have dens and birds of the sky have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to rest his head.”

And to another he said, “Follow me.” But he replied, “Lord, let me go first and bury my father.”

But he answered him, “Let the dead bury their dead. But you, go and proclaim the kingdom of God.”

And another said, “I will follow you, Lord, but first let me say farewell to my family at home.”

Jesus answered him, “No one who sets a hand to the plow and looks to what was left behind is fit for the kingdom of God.”

Source: dailygospel.org