Cebu earthquake death toll: 22

This is what the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu looked like at 5:44 a.m. today, October 1. This was after the 6.9 magnitude earthquake shook Cebu particularly in northern Cebu late last night, September 30. | Photo from the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Cebu on Tuesday, September 30, has already claimed the lives of 22 people, based on the latest tally from the Capitol, with the numbers expected to rise.

At least nine of the fatalities recorded came from Bogo City, the epicenter of the shallow earthquake. The deaths also included three coast guard personnel, a firefighter, and a child from the neighboring towns of Medellin and San Remigio.

On Wednesday, October 1, disaster and rescue operations are now ongoing in various areas, particularly in northern Cebu, which bore the brunt of the temblor.

The provincial government has also dispatched medical teams, and called on for volunteers to augment staff in hospitals in order to accommodate those in need.

Reports on social media showed an overwhelmed Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, with patients and victims crowding inside and outside the facility.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who is expected to visit badly hit Bogo City, announced that the Malacañang will be sending help and relief aid to Cebu.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded a total of 282 aftershocks following the late-night quake last Tuesday.

