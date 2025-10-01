Northern Cebu appeals for water, tents after deadly earthquake

Earthquake victims rushed to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City after a powerful temblor, measuring a Magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale, struck off the coasts of their city on September 30, 2025 | Photo from City Government of Bogo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Communities in northern Cebu are urgently calling for aid after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck late Tuesday night, September 30, leaving fatalities and widespread destruction in its wake.

Local officials in Bogo City and the towns of San Remigio and Medellin have taken to social media to seek immediate assistance for displaced residents. The most pressing needs, they said, are sleeping tents and clean drinking water, as many homes and public structures were heavily damaged by the tremor.

The Cebu provincial government has also appealed for medical volunteers to reinforce staff at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, which has been receiving a steady flow of patients since the quake.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, while authorities continue assessing the full extent of damage to homes, schools, and infrastructure.

The number of fatalities have already reached 36 as of Wednesday, October 1, as local disaster response teams consolidate reports from affected communities.

Twenty-seven out of the 36 deaths came from Bogo City alone, the epicenter of the quake.

The earthquake, which the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded at a depth of 15 kilometers off northern Cebu, caused power interruptions in several barangays and forced hundreds of families to spend the night in open spaces for safety. Aftershocks have since been reported.

Provincial officials are urging the public to coordinate relief donations through authorized government channels to ensure aid reaches affected families.

