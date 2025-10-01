Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu and Shangri-La Sydney Unite for an extraordinary modern Australian gastronomy showcase

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu reaffirmed its commitment to providing extraordinary guest experiences by hosting a one-of-a-kind culinary adventure that celebrated the vibrant flavors of the ‘Land Down Under,’ Australia.

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu proves that its international network is a source of world-class, innovative dining experiences, effectively bringing the best of global gastronomy to its local shores.

The two-night event, held at the resort’s seaside restaurant, Cowrie Cove on September 26th and 27th, 2025, featured Executive Sous Chef Michele Menegazzi from Shangri-La Sydney. Guests indulged in a multi-course, Modern Australian menu focused on the region’s finest seafood.

A Culinary Fusion: Australia Meets the Philippines

Chef Menegazzi revealed that the highlight of the affair was a creative fusion of Australian native ingredients from Sydney and amazing, sustainably sourced local seafood. This commitment to sustainable sourcing is an important part of Shangri-La’s culinary program called ‘Rooted in Nature’. This program highlights locally and ethically-sourced food offerings, enabling Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts to incorporate sustainable items from unique markets into their menu.

The dishes showcased the core of Modern Australian cuisine, which he defined as a blend of fresh ingredients, Australian flavors, and global culinary techniques.

The courses utilized various cooking methods from Asia and Europe, seamlessly incorporating beautiful skills from traditions like Spanish or Japanese gastronomy. Chef Menegazzi detailed the local sourcing: the menu featured Filipino ingredients such as locally-caught seafood, like prawn from Bohol and fish from General Santos and Zamboanga, local vegetables, and spices like Filipino chilies. In a nod to sustainability and freshness, he also noted the use of micro-herbs grown in the Mactan hotel’s own garden.

The philosophy behind the menu was simple yet ambitious: to be an “eye-opener.” As Chef Menegazzi explained, the ultimate goal was to surprise the palate by giving guests flavors and textures they had never experienced at the restaurant before.

The Art of Modern Wine Pairing

To elevate the culinary adventure, Sommelier Federico Kahn of Future Trade International curated a sophisticated wine pairing for each dish.

Sommelier Kahn emphasized that his selections focused on being “modern” and deliberately diverting from traditional pairings. His goal was to achieve a perfect balance between the wine and food while simultaneously creating an exciting new experience for guests.

“Something not expected, but yet familiar,” he said, explaining the thrill of introducing unique combinations of different kinds of grapes with different cooking styles. The success of the pairing, he noted, was achieved when the guest experienced a moment of “magic and understanding.”

The resulting menu was a deep dive into flavors, focusing on “depth in the dish,” including elements of citrus, freshness, something crispy, and a surprise element.

The Modern Australian Gastronomy Menu

Here are the five exquisite courses that showcased the fusion of Australian and Filipino flavors, each meticulously paired with a wine selection:

Cajun Tuna Tataki paired with Castillo de Almansa Verdejo Sauvignon, Spain

Poached Green Grouper paired with Selaks Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Tempura Yamba Prawn paired with Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay, USA

Pedro Ximenez & King Fish paired with Spy Valley Pinot Noir, New Zealand

Lamington Panna Cotta paired with Banrock Station Pink Moscato, Australia

Shangri-La Mactan: A Home of Culinary Delights

With the conclusion of a rare and successful collaboration between Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu and Shangri-La Sydney, the resort proves that its international network is a source of world-class, innovative dining experiences, effectively bringing the best of global gastronomy to its local shores through shared talent and a commitment to spectacular food and wine pairings.

