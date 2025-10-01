Cebu on heightened alert following 6.9-magnitude earthquake

Here’s a collage of photos of the damage caused by the strong earthquake in Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV) has raised its alert status following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Cebu and nearby areas on the evening of Tuesday, September 30, 2025, with its epicenter traced to Bogo City.

Deployment plans

The agency said its Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been placed on full standby, ready for immediate deployment to support any affected communities or emergency situations arising from the tremor.

READ: Live updates: Cebu earthquake

Two search-and-rescue (SAR) dogs stationed within the district a re also on alert to assist in potential rescue operations.

To reinforce local capabilities, a 97-meter Philippine Coast Guard vessel carrying medical personnel from the National Headquarters is scheduled to arrive in Cebu on October 1, providing additional support for ongoing emergency response efforts.

Moreover, seven SAR dogs from the national headquarters will be deployed to Cebu to bolster search and rescue operations as needed.

The CGDCV said it is maintaining close coordination with local government units and disaster response agencies to ensure a swift and effective response to any emergencies caused by the earthquake.

Heightened alert

Authorities emphasized that the heightened alert aims to protect coastal and inland communities while facilitating rapid deployment of personnel and equipment to affected areas.

The agency also assured the public that updates will be provided as new information becomes available, urging residents to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols.

The 6.9-magnitude quake caused strong tremors in Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, and other nearby areas. Rescue and relief operations are currently ongoing, with authorities continuing to assess damage and respond to reported casualties.

The Coast Guard’s alert comes amid multiple ongoing emergency measures by the Cebu Police Provincial Office, local disaster risk reduction units, and other agencies to safeguard residents and support relief operations across the region.

