Cebu quake death toll rises to 61

Widespread damage is seen in Sitio Kugita, Barangay Polambato, Bogo City — also known as ‘Yolanda Village,’ following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Tuesday evening, September 30. | contributed photo

CEBU, Philippines — The death toll in Cebu Province has climbed to 61 following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck late Tuesday night, September 30, 2025, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The earthquake’s epicenter was traced to Bogo City, where at least 27 people have been confirmed dead.

READ: Live updates: Cebu earthquake

Governor Pamela Baricuatro, who turned emotional upon visiting the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo, said aftershocks continue to be felt in the city and nearby areas.

On Wednesday morning, October 1, the Cebu Provincial Government declared the entire province under a state of calamity to allow the release of calamity funds and enable faster response operations.

Earlier, the Municipality of Medellin also declared a local state of calamity after its Municipal Hall and annex buildings sustained damage.

As of 9 a.m., the Capitol released a list of 43 local government units (LGUs) that have suspended classes at all levels as part of precautionary measures while schools and public infrastructures undergo safety inspections.

These include major cities such as Mandaue, Carcar, Danao, Naga, Talisay, Toledo, and Bogo, as well as several towns across northern and southern Cebu.

Authorities continue to assess the extent of damage in affected areas as rescue and relief operations are ongoing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP